Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction

July 20 : Items from manager Pep Guardiola's office including his training jacket, chair, lamp, coffee cup set, trinkets and incense collection are up for auction online, Manchester City said on Monday.

Guardiola left City at the end of the last season after leading them to six Premier League titles during a decade in charge, also securing a Champions League and a Club World Cup trophy.

City shared a link to a 360-degree view of the Spaniard's office, with the items for sale marked for bidding on the MatchWornShirt website.

The collection also includes a football covered with artwork celebrating Erling Haaland's journey to 100 Premier League goals, signed by the player himself. The item has already attracted a bid of nearly 3,000 euros ($3,400), with the auction closing on Sunday.

Guardiola's training whistle is up for grabs, along with framed photographs, including one showing the Spanish coach posing in front of trophies.

His trinket set, including two ceramic turtles and a painted star, has received an early bid of 111 euros.

City have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager and begin their Premier League campaign at home against Bournemouth on August 23.

($1 = 0.8762 euros)