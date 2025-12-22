Dec 22 : ‌West Ham United have appointed Rita Guarino as head coach to replace Rehanne Skinner, who was sacked on Thursday due to the club's poor performance in the Women's Super League, with ‌only one win in 11 ‌matches.

Guarino, a former Italy striker, previously managed Juventus, leading them to four straight Serie A titles during her tenure from 2017 to 2021. She later took over as ‍the Inter Milan head coach, where she stayed until June 2024.

"I’m so happy to be joining West Ham United," Guarino told West ​Ham TV. "I’ve spoken ‌with the Board and I’m really excited by the project here... I ​want to build a team that is organised, ⁠aggressive with the ball ‌and that tries to recognise and ​use space."

Guarino's first game in charge will be at champions Chelsea on ‍January 11.

West Ham are two points above bottom ⁠side Liverpool. The team finishing last goes into ​a relegation playoff.

(Reporting ‌by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Hugh Lawson)