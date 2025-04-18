Logo
Gujarat replace injured Phillips with Shanaka for rest of IPL
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, India - April 6, 2025 Gujarat Titans' Glenn Phillips receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Stringer
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Sri Lanka Practice - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 1, 2023 Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during practice REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
18 Apr 2025 11:57AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2025 01:04PM)
BENGALURU :Gujarat Titans have added Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to their squad after New Zealand's Glenn Phillips was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to injury, the 2022 champions said.

Phillips sustained a groin injury while fielding as a substitute in Gujarat's seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this month and has returned home.

Shanaka was previously part of the Gujarat side in 2023 and played three matches for them. He will join the side for around $87,500, the team added.

Gujarat are second in the IPL standings with eight points from six matches and face leaders Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

($1 = 85.4520 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
