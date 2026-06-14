Gurbaz's fiery ton goes in vain as Gill guides India to victory

June 13 : Captain Shubman Gill's unbeaten 84 secured a seven-wicket win for India over Afghanistan on Saturday as the hosts chased down a target of 195 with 13 balls to spare in a rain-delayed one-day international in Dharamshala that was shortened to a 25-over contest.

The visitors' innings was anchored by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored a century in 48 balls, the fastest by an Afghan batter in ODIs, but his teammates crumbled under pressure in the first of the three-match series.

"It was kind of a Twenty-20 game," said Gill.

"Gurbaz batted brilliantly... but I think the way we pulled back (the game) in the middle and the death overs was brilliant."

After India chose to bowl, Gurbaz hit Arshdeep Singh (2-27) for a six and a four in the first over and refused to slow down even as three Afghan batters fell early, scoring four runs between them.

Eight sixes and eight boundaries helped Gurbaz to complete his ninth ODI century in the 15th over, with Afghanistan at 135-3.

But Nitish Kumar Reddy (2-31) knocked over Gurbaz's (102) middle stump in the next over and a patient knock from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (27) ended soon after, taking away the visitors' momentum.

Azmatullah Omarzai scored a quick 26 off 16 balls but no other Afghan batter reached double figures as the visitors were all out for 194 with a ball to spare, with India debutant Gurnoor Brar taking three wickets.

Wicketkeeper Gurbaz and Rashid Khan combined to get Indian opener Rohit Sharma (16) run out in the sixth over, but they could not put the hosts under pressure as Gill and Ishan Kishan (34) kept the runs flowing.

Gill completed his half-century in 37 balls and took few risks as he scored 84 in 66 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and two sixes along the way. He was helped by KL Rahul's unbeaten 39 off 19 balls in getting India over the line.

The second match is set for Wednesday in Lucknow.