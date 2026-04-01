Gyokeres strikes late as Sweden edge Poland to reach World Cup finals

STOCKHOLM, March 31 : Viktor Gyokeres thumped home an 88th-minute winner as Sweden beat Poland 3-2 in a frantic World Cup qualification playoff final on Tuesday, booking their ticket to the tournament and extending Poland's remarkable winless streak on Swedish soil.

The result earned Sweden a first World Cup appearance since 2018 after failing to qualify four years ago and ensured Poland's barren run in Sweden continued with the visitors having failed to secure a victory in the country since 1930.

Anthony Elanga's opener for Sweden was cancelled out by Nicola Zalewski’s equaliser, but Gustaf Lagerbielke’s 44th-minute strike restored the hosts' advantage and ensured they entered the break ahead.

Despite Karol Swiderski drawing the visitors level again shortly after the interval, Gyokeres capitalised on a late goalmouth scramble to fire home the winner.

"To do it on home soil is indescribable. We believed in it until the end and that's why we're in the World Cup. Regardless of whether you get a lot of balls or not, you try to be connected and present," Gyokeres told Viaplay.

The result earned Sweden a spot in Group F for this year's World Cup alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. It also reversed the outcome of the 2022 World Cup playoff final in Chorzow, where Poland denied Sweden a place in the Qatar tournament.

The atmosphere at Strawberry Arena reflected the high stakes, with the Swedish team storming the pitch as Gyokeres's goal went in and players running around with blue and yellow flags after the final whistle.

Sweden's route to qualification was unconventional - they finished last in Group B in the qualifying campaign with no wins and two points from six matches.

However, they won their 2024-25 Nations League group that provided them with the "safety net" of a backdoor route to the World Cup via the playoffs which they seized with both hands.

"There's talent in the team, but talent as an individual isn't enough, especially at international level. We had to try to bring the team together and create that as a foundation, and obviously we have players that can cause problems and we try to do that," Swedish manager Graham Potter told Swedish Radio.

"I think in the end it's about the team and how we collectively fought for each other out there. I was proud of the team."

Poland manager Jan Urban cut a dejected figure after failing to guide his side to a third consecutive World Cup.

"I feel so helpless, because it's hard to explain. After such an encounter where it still hurts a lot, knowing that you played a good match. I think that our game surprised them," he said.

"We did it twice, but at the end of the game their fans in the stands carried them."