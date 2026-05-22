Haaland and Odegaard headline Norway World Cup squad as keeper Tangvik gets nod

May 21 : Uncapped Hamburg SV goalkeeper Sander Tangvik has won the race for Norway's final World Cup spot, following a selection headache that required a final sign-off from King Harald on Thursday.

Otherwise, there were few surprises as Norway will be led by captain Martin Odegaard, fresh from a Premier League title victory with Arsenal, and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Tangvik was named in Stale Solbakken's 26-man squad alongside veteran Orjan Haskjold Nyland and Egil Selvik after intense media speculation surrounding the group of shot-stoppers, following a unique squad announcement delivered by the Norwegian monarch via a pre-recorded video.

The 23-year-old's inclusion caps off a chaotic goalkeeper selection process triggered by an injury to SK Brann's Mathias Dyngeland and FIFA's rejection of Bodo/Glimt keeper Nikita Haikin’s nationality switch, leaving Tangvik as the only uncapped player in the squad.

Midfield and attacking options were boosted by the inclusions of Jens Petter Hauge and Thelo Aasgaard. Their selections came at the expense of high-profile omissions, including Toulouse winger Aron Donnum and Brann's Felix Horn Myhre, both of whom missed out on the final tournament squad despite participating in the qualifying campaign.

Defensive depth was reinforced by the selections of Sondre Langas and Henrik Falchener, who join stalwarts Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, and Leo Skiri Ostigard.

"I didn't trust it until the video was finished. I didn't trust the King for a second," Langas told national broadcaster NRK.

Norway are in World Cup Group I along with France, Senegal and Iraq, in what has been labelled the tournament's "group of death".

Norway squad:

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV)

Defenders: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton), Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Genoa), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking)

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo/Glimt).