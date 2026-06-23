Haaland tells Norway to enjoy World Cup ride after another double

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 22 : Erling Haaland is not interested in dressing Norway up as World Cup conquerors just yet. After scoring twice for the second successive match as they beat Senegal 3-2 to progress on Monday, the striker's message was simple: enjoy it while it lasts.

Haaland's brace took him to four goals in the tournament, level with France forward Kylian Mbappe and one behind Lionel Messi, while Norway joined France on six points at the top of Group I before Friday's meeting to decide first place.

Asked about facing France, Haaland gave a frank response. "I don't care, we are through," he told reporters. "They'll probably beat us and go on and win the whole tournament."

Norway have reached the knockout stage in their first World Cup appearance since 1998 and Haaland, who now has 59 goals in 52 internationals, said that achievement should not be lost amidst talk of what might come next.

Asked whether this could become his World Cup, the Manchester City striker said: "Depends on what you mean with that. To qualify for the first time in 28 years and going through the group stage, yes, I would say so.

"To win the World Cup, absolutely not. I think let's be a little realistic here, and let's be happy, every single Norwegian on the planet today."

The joy around Norway's campaign was visible before kickoff as supporters gathered in Times Square and fascinated Americans with their rowing celebration, which the players mimicked on the pitch following their win.

"It was crazy," Haaland, 25, said. "Martin (Odegaard) and I talked a bit about it before the match, about whether we should join in if everything went the way it did, and it did, so a pretty special moment I would say for the whole of Norway."

"I think it is right up there with the biggest nights I have had in my entire life. I have a bit of the same feeling that I had after the (2023) Champions League final (win). It is incredibly huge. I am incredibly proud and all of that.

"I want to achieve things with Norway. I want to qualify for the World Cup, the Euros, and everything there is. Again, it comes back to showing that it is possible, no matter where you come from. The World Cup is without a doubt the biggest stage. It is huge. Completely fantastic."

(Writing by Fernando Kallas; Additional reporting by Tommy Lund and Nicholas Brown; Editing by Ken Ferris)