March 25 : Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has donated a rare 16th-century manuscript of Viking sagas to his home municipality in Norway.

The Norway international and his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, purchased the 1594 edition of Snorri Sturluson's chronicles at auction in December for 1.3 million Norwegian crowns ($133,636), a national record for book sales, broadcaster NRK said on Tuesday.

The volume, which details the history of medieval Norse kings, will be placed on permanent display at the local library in Time. Haaland acquired the text to ensure it remained in his home region of Jaeren so that residents could read about the historical figures from their own area.

"I am living my dream, but unfortunately that is reserved for only a few. I have seen how books enable many people to dream and make their dreams come true," Haaland said, as quoted by Norwegian media.

The move adds another chapter to the story of Norway's all-time leading goalscorer. The 25-year-old is currently preparing to lead his country in their first World Cup in 28 years this June.

($1 = 9.7279 Norwegian crowns)