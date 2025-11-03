Haaland's dazzling double against Bournemouth earns praise from Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England :Erling Haaland bagged another two excellent goals to take his Premier League tally to 13 for the season in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth, a performance that left both his manager and his opponents in awe.

City boss Pep Guardiola was animated as he described Haaland's first goal - a ruthless run from the halfway line that was finished with trademark precision.

"It's the first goal, the way he kicked the ball down the grass. It's like, 'I'm going to score this,' it's this determination," said Guardiola, who hugged his prized striker when the two were walking off the pitch.

Asked if Haaland was in the same bracket as scoring greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Guardiola scoffed.

"Did you see the numbers of that guy? Oh my God, of course," he said. "The difference in Cristiano, Messi has been for 15 years (more of playing than Haaland)."

Guardiola praised the 25-year-old not just for his goals but for his attitude.

"I'm tough sometimes with him. I say to do this and that better, and always he tries to be open-minded, there are players who are like 'What are you talking about?' but he's completely down on the earth," Guardiola said.

"You know, without him, it would be tough, to be honest. We are so blessed and lucky to have an incredible person because he's the sweetest and kindest. And he will improve. And after that, as a player the numbers are just outstanding."

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola admitted Haaland's presence changes everything for opponents.

"It's very difficult (to play against him)," said Iraola, whose defeat on Sunday was their first in nine league games. "He's amazing. When you press higher and concede space at the back, he is super fast."

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks echoed that sentiment.

"The big man up top for them - Haaland - is always going to be a threat," Brooks said. "It's almost impossible (to prepare to face him). He's six foot five inches, strong, a massive threat when the ball is falling to him. He took his chances well."