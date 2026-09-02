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Hadjar out for Monza with Lawson and Tsunoda  continuing to fill in
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Hadjar out for Monza with Lawson and Tsunoda  continuing to fill in

Hadjar out for Monza with Lawson and Tsunoda  continuing to fill in

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Tuscan Grand Prix - Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy - September 13, 2020 Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004 of his father Michael Schumacher during a display run before the race Pool via REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

02 Sep 2026 10:33PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2026 11:12PM)
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MONZA, Italy, Sept 2 : Red Bull's Isack Hadjar will miss this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza as he recovers from injury, with Liam Lawson replacing him for the second race in a row and Yuki Tsunoda continuing as a stand-in for Racing Bulls.

Both Red Bull-owned Formula One teams confirmed their lineups on Wednesday for the 13th round of the season at one of the fastest tracks on the calendar.

Frenchman Hadjar injured his wrist in training ahead of last month's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, with Red Bull promoting New Zealander Lawson back to the senior team they had demoted him from last year. 

Tsunoda is the official reserve driver for both teams but the experienced Japanese has been drafted in alongside British rookie Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls, the Italy-based sister team traditionally used to develop young drivers.

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Lawson, 24, finished seventh at the Dutch Grand Prix and sits ninth in the standings with 49 points while his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who crashed out of his home race on the opening lap, is sixth.

"Liam will drive alongside Max at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Isack continues to make encouraging progress following the wrist injury sustained during the summer break," Red Bull said in a statement.

"The team is closely monitoring his rehabilitation and will take no unnecessary risks with his return to competition and wishes him a speedy recovery."

HADJAR WRIST INJURY

Hadjar had sounded hopeful of making his return at Monza.

"It´s my first injury ever in my whole existence, career, whatever. So it´s weird to be on the bench. I´m not happy about it, for me and for the team," he said when he put in an appearance at Zandvoort. "It´s not swollen, which is a good sign. Actually, it´s healing fast. Every day I have a bit more mobility and I´m hopeful for Monza."

Formula One has a packed calendar as the second half of the season picks up speed, with Madrid's new Madring Spanish Grand Prix circuit due to make its debut the weekend after Monza. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku follows on September 26.

(Additional reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru;Editing by Christian Radnedge, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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