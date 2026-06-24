Haiti manager Migne hopes to visit the crisis-torn country one day

ATLANTA, June 23 : Sebastien Migne has been manager of Haiti for two years, taking them to their first World Cup since 1974, and while the Frenchman has never set foot in the Caribbean country due to the ongoing security crisis, he hopes to rectify that in the near future.

Migne's side were the first country to be eliminated from the tournament after defeats to Scotland and Brazil, and face Morocco in their final Group C game on Wednesday.

Haiti have not played a game at home since 2021 when the country was consumed by gang violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"Unfortunately this is the first time it happens in my career, I was not able to go there over the past two years for security reasons, as you might understand," Migne told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'm hoping I can go to Haiti. My presence in Haiti would be very helpful for local coaches and would help detect talent locally."

The majority of Haiti's squad are taken from the country's diaspora, with 21-year-old midfielder Woodensky Pierre the only member who plays for a Haitian club.

"I managed to take one talent out of the 26 players from Haiti," Migne said.

"You have players like those waiting there, waiting to be detected. I am convinced this is a home of football and despite the context, the background, it was no coincidence if the country qualified many years ago.

"So I'm hopeful this will happen. I can't say when it will be possible but if it is, we will go there this year."

Haiti, despite their exit, are determined to give everything to earn the country's first points at a World Cup, having lost all three games on their only previous appearance.

"Regardless of our elimination, it's important for us to play well for this third game because our qualifying for the World Cup means so much hope for the Haitians," Migne said.

"Yes, there were two losses but the real loss, the real defeat would be us giving up."

Wednesday's game will be captain Johny Placide's last game for his country, with the 38-year-old keeper bowing out of international football after the tournament.

"I hope that we will be offering him the best send-off in this last game," the manager said.

"Maybe one point, maybe three points, that would make history and that would be amazing for Haiti's captain."