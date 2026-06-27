Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

NEW YORK, June 26 : Paris St Germain defender and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi will appeal to France's highest court after a ruling confirming that he should stand trial on a rape charge, his lawyer Fanny Colin told Reuters on Friday.

Hakimi's referral for trial was confirmed by the Versailles Court of Appeal on June 19 after it upheld an investigating magistrate's order sending the 27-year-old before a criminal court over the alleged rape of a woman in 2023.

Hakimi has denied the allegation since the start of the proceedings.

The Morocco captain is with his national team at the World Cup in the United States. No trial date has been set.