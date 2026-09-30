Half of F1 grid faces unknown as Sepang returns after nine-year absence

SEPANG, Malaysia, Sept 30 : Formula One is heading back to Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit after a nine-year hiatus this weekend, with more than half the drivers on the grid unfamiliar with a track that is hosting the rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix.

After making its first appearance on the calendar in 1999, Sepang has not hosted a Formula One race since 2017 after the Malaysian government said it could no longer justify the costs given the declining returns.

But it is making its Formula One comeback after owners Liberty Media said it would host the "Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia", relocating the race from Sakhir due to the Iran war and the situation in the Middle East.

The 5.543-km long circuit combines long straights with several high-speed corners, with the 2026 race set to be held over 56 laps.

Only 10 of the 22 drivers have previously raced in Malaysia, leaving world champion Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri among those who will be learning the track for the first time.

"We have prepared extensively in the simulator, including giving Lando and Oscar time to learn the circuit," McLaren racing director Randy Singh said.

"But there can be uncertainty around the accuracy of circuit models and our understanding of the tarmac, which will be an important factor in tyre behaviour.

"Friday will therefore be especially valuable as the drivers tune themselves into the circuit and we work through the best set-up and car configuration, understand the tyres, and assess overtaking and racing with the new cars and power units."

KNOWLEDGE GAP

The knowledge gap extends beyond individual drivers to entire teams, with no outfit holding meaningful reference data from the current generation of Formula One cars at Sepang.

Max Verstappen, a four-times world champion with 71 race wins, was the last driver to triumph at Sepang in what was his second career victory, a reminder of how much the sport has evolved since the circuit's departure from the calendar.

It was also the same race where Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who was then driving for Red Bull's Toro Rosso, made his Formula One debut as a 21-year-old while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was a test driver in Sepang that year.

Tyre supplier Pirelli has warned teams to expect challenging conditions, describing Sepang's surface as "relatively abrasive" with roughness comparable to Bahrain.

But despite recent resurfacing work, they say the overall characteristics remain similar to 2017.

"Grip levels are likely to be low on Friday but should improve progressively over the course of the weekend as the track evolves," Pirelli said.

The tropical climate adds another layer of complexity, with hot and humid conditions making tyre management crucial while creating physical demands for drivers.

The ever-present threat of sudden rainfall could also disrupt even the most carefully crafted race strategies.

"It's cool to head back to Sepang this year. This circuit has been around for a long time and it's one we haven't raced at for a while," said Nico Hulkenberg, Audi's 39-year-old Formula One veteran with over 260 starts.

"It's not a track that relies on big headline corners, but there are a few sections that are quite technical and reward getting the details right.

"Add the heat and the humidity, and it always creates an interesting challenge."

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton shares the record at Sepang for most poles with Michael Schumacher, with five each, but the Briton has won only once, in 2014, with Mercedes.