Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hamilton given three-place grid drop for impeding Verstappen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton given three-place grid drop for impeding Verstappen

Hamilton given three-place grid drop for impeding Verstappen
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - May 24, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during qualifying Pool via REUTERS/Andrej Isakovic
Hamilton given three-place grid drop for impeding Verstappen
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - May 24, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Hamilton given three-place grid drop for impeding Verstappen
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - May 23, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen arrives with his father Jos Verstappen ahead of practice REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
25 May 2025 01:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONACO :Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix from seventh place after being handed a three-place grid drop for impeding Red Bull's Max Verstappen in qualifying.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton, a three-times Monaco winner, qualified fourth on Saturday but was then summoned to stewards.

They said in a statement that Ferrari told Hamilton Verstappen was on a fast lap and then that he was slowing down, when that was not the case.

Hamilton "expressed his displeasure at the incorrect message from the team immediately after the incident," the stewards reported.

"During the hearing, the fact of the team’s incorrect message leading to the incident was accepted by the driver of Car 44 (Hamilton)."

Although the impeding was due to the team's error, stewards said Hamilton should still be penalised.

"The fact that the radio message was the cause of the impeding does not amount to a mitigating factor," they ruled. "We therefore impose the standard penalty of a drop of three grid positions."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement