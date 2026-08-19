Hassan eyes New York return armed with lessons from brutal Big Apple debut

Aug 19 : Olympic champion Sifan Hassan has learned just how unforgiving the TCS New York City Marathon course can be and believes that knowledge could prove crucial when she returns for the November 1 race alongside defending champion Hellen Obiri.

The Dutch runner, who became the first woman to win Olympic medals in the marathon (gold), 5,000 metres (bronze) and 10,000 metres (bronze) at the same Games in Paris 2024, will return for her second New York appearance after a punishing debut last year.

"The course is very hard," Hassan said in a video call with media on Tuesday. "The positive part was really the crowd was very loud. So next time I don't need that much caffeine when I run.

"New York last year really tested me. I pushed so hard and I suffered a lot."

Obiri clocked two hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds to win last year's event, while Hassan struggled to finish sixth in 2:24.43.

Obiri returns after lowering her personal best to a blistering 2:15.53 when she finished runner-up in London in April.

The Kenyan, who made her marathon debut in New York in 2022 and then won there in 2023, is embracing the challenge that comes with arriving as champion.

"New York has been like my home," Obiri said. "Of course, I'm coming here to defend my title and to run a good race."

Hassan said last year's experience had given her a better understanding of the demanding layout.

"Now whenever I think of New York, I know where it is hard," she said. "I can recognise all the New York Marathon, so it will be easier I think this year."

Last year, the 33-year-old won the Sydney Marathon two months before New York and said the short turnaround took its toll.

"The marathon humbles you," Hassan said. "Both (New York and Sydney) really humbled me."

She also described recovering from an Achilles injury that forced her to withdraw from this year's London Marathon, saying she took several months away from hard training before gradually rebuilding her fitness.

"I really try to recover, come back, and I was really struggling. And then I take off, (and try) not to push myself. And it's not only me, lots of athletes are already: competition, competition, competition, competition," she said.

"And me and my coach, we are trying to do the best also, take this year as recovery because next year - 2028 (Los Angeles Olympics) - is the hardest for every athlete."

In the men's race, Kipruto returns after the closest men's finish in New York City Marathon history.

The final 50 metres were a full-out sprint between Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso, with Kipruto winning in a photo finish.

"First of all, I'm coming well prepared for the last kick," Kipruto said. "That's what I'm working on. It was one of the historic finishes in a marathon."

Others in the men's field include American record-holder Conner Mantz, Zouhair Talbi, the top American finisher (fifth) in the Boston Marathon in April, and Britain's Patrick Dever, who was third in his marathon debut in New York last year.

The women's field also includes Jess McClain, the top American woman this year in Boston in fifth.

Tatyana McFadden, a 22-time Paralympic medallist and five-time New York City champion, headlines the wheelchair field.