Hazlewood injury scare for Australia ahead of Ashes

SYDNEY :Australia's Josh Hazlewood went to hospital for scans on a possible hamstring injury during a domestic match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday but skipper Pat Cummins played down fears the paceman might miss next week's first Ashes test.

With Cummins already out of the series opener in Perth because of a back injury, Australia are expected to send out Hazlewood with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland as their pace attack.

Both Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, who was named in the test squad as a back-up fast bowler, went to get scans on their hamstrings after bowling for New South Wales on the third day of a Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

"Joshy was pretty chipper when he got out, so hopefully he should be fine," Cummins later told reporters at a Cricket Australia sponsorship announcement in the city.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Sean I'm not so sure about. I think they're still assessing him. We're a week away from the test series so we always err on the side of caution, they wanted to find out what was happening before pushing it and potentially making anything worse."

Uncapped Abbott, who took four for 18 from nine overs on Wednesday, did not come out to bat in his usual position despite NSW chasing a big total.

Hazlewood, who took 1-22 in his nine overs, did not come out to bat either and was clearly limping when he came to shake hands with the other players after Victoria won the match.

The first test against England starts at Perth Stadium on November 21 with further clashes taking place in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney around the new year.