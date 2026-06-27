Healthy competition for places helping Ivory Coast's World Cup cause

PHILADELPHIA, June 26 : Healthy competition for places is fuelling the Ivory Coast’s World Cup progress as they advance past the first round for the first time and await a high-profile clash against France or Norway in the last 32.

Coach Emerse Fae has a squad laden with attacking talent, and their 2-0 win over Curacao in their last Group E match on Thursday offered evidence of the players’ quest to bed down a starting berth.

Those who came on, like 22-year-old Oumar Diakhite and 20-year-old Bazoumana Toure, kept up the intensity of the starters and helped the Ivorians see out a comfortable victory to finish runners-up in the group.

“It is a young group that is growing very nicely and working well,” Fae said. "They're all at their first-ever World Cup.

"It's a squad that really sticks together, even those who are competing for a similar position, they're always laughing together, spending a good time together.

“So we're very lucky to have this healthy competition that pushes every player to give their best.”

Ivorian progress on Thursday was expected but still delighted the coach.

“I was very happy with the result because it meant we are through. Not everything was perfect, but finishing without conceding any goals was good for our morale and for our confidence for the rest of the tournament," added Fae.

“The squad has to bask in this victory and qualification. It's always easier to recuperate from a victory.”

Fae has already been to scout their prospective opponents, who they will play in Dallas on Tuesday.

“It’s complicated to say we would prefer to play this or that team. The truth in football is no two games are alike. So what matters most for us is to prepare.

“We will definitely watch France versus Norway, and once the match is over and we know who our opponent is, we're going to prepare to play and try to win that game,” the coach said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ed Osmond)