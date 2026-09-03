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Heat hazard declared for Italian Grand Prix
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Heat hazard declared for Italian Grand Prix

Heat hazard declared for Italian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 3, 2026 McLaren's Lando Norris arrives ahead of the Italian Grand Prix REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Heat hazard declared for Italian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 3, 2026 Mattia Binotto, CEO and Team Principal of the Audi Formula 1 project ahead of the Italian Grand Prix REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Heat hazard declared for Italian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 3, 2026 McLaren's Oscar Piastri arrives ahead of the Italian Grand Prix REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
03 Sep 2026 06:37PM
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MONZA, Italy, Sept 3 : Formula One's governing body declared a heat hazard for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the second time this season that it has taken such a step.

Race Director Rui Marques said in a statement temperatures in excess of 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) had been forecast.

The Austrian Grand Prix in June was the last time a heat hazard was declared.

Declaring a heat hazard requires teams to fit a driver cooling system, such as a liquid-cooled vest, though drivers are not obliged to use them and can take a ballast penalty instead. The car's minimum weight is increased to accommodate the hardware.

Sunday's race is the 13th round of the championship, with 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli at the top of the standings for his home race.

Source: Reuters
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