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Heatwave forces Tour de France organisers to shorten stage nine
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Heatwave forces Tour de France organisers to shorten stage nine

Heatwave forces Tour de France organisers to shorten stage nine
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 7 - Hagetmau to Bordeaux - Hagetmau, France - July 10, 2026 Lotto Intermarche's Baptiste Veistroffer splashes water on himself while in action during stage 7 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Heatwave forces Tour de France organisers to shorten stage nine
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 8 - Perigueux to Bergerac - Perigueux, France - July 11, 2026 General view of cyclists in action during stage 8 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Heatwave forces Tour de France organisers to shorten stage nine
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 8 - Perigueux to Bergerac - Perigueux, France - July 11, 2026 Spectators cheer on cyclists in action during stage 8 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
12 Jul 2026 01:01AM
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BERGERAC, France, July 11 : Sunday's stage nine of the Tour de France will be shortened by 30 km (18.64 miles) due to heat risks, race organisers said on Saturday, though it will retain its originally planned start and finish points.

The stage from Malemort to Ussel, which was originally scheduled for 185.5 km, will now follow a 155.5 km route, the organisers said in a statement.

"Meteo-France has placed the department of Correze on red alert due to an exceptionally intense heatwave," the statement said.

"In light of this ... the race will divert from the original route in the neutral zone, taking the D921 and heading from Brive-la-Gaillarde straight to Lanteuil, 147.8 km from the finish in Ussel."

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Western Europe experienced its warmest June on record, leading to a surge in heat-related deaths. French nuclear reactors had to reduce output due to the heat on Friday.

"All government offices, local authorities, security forces, emergency and health services, accredited civil protection organisations, volunteers and other stakeholders remain fully committed to ensuring that this stage runs smoothly," the organisers said.

Slovenian four-time champion Tadej Pogacar, who won the last two editions, leads the race after Saturday's stage eight.

Source: Reuters
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