Heavy burden of expectation could hamper Morocco's hopes

June 1 : Morocco’s heroics at the last World Cup mean they carry a heavy burden of expectation into this month’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the U.S., which threatens to hamper their chances.

The North African nation, who will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain, thrilled their supporters and upset the established order with a mazy run to the semi-finals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

It was the first time an African nation had reached the final four in the tournament and proved a heady boost to both African and Arab football.

Morocco continued to deliver on the increased expectation by winning all of their World Cup qualifiers, which formed part of a world record run of 19 successive wins, eclipsing the old mark of 15 set by Spain set over a 12-month period from 2008 to 2009.

It made Morocco runaway favourites for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, which they hosted at the turn of the year, but nervy performances were largely unconvincing.

SUPPORTERS UNHAPPY

Supporters turned on the team and, although they reached the final, failure to win a controversy-filled decider against Senegal led to Walid Regragui quitting as coach, no longer willing to put up with the barracking from fans.

His successor, Mohamed Ouahabi, who won the Under-20 World Cup last year but is untested at senior level, will face similar pressure with a squad that still has elements of the successful side from four years ago but has also undergone substantial change.

Former Spain international Brahim Diaz has emerged as the team’s talisman, although he has much redeeming to do after botching a Panenka-style penalty that would have won the Cup of Nations final.

They have since been awarded the trophy by a decision of the Confederation of African Football’s disciplinary committee, but it is under appeal.

Morocco do not have an easy start at the World Cup finals, against Brazil in New York on June 13, but can still expect to advance from Group C which also includes Haiti and Scotland.

Four years ago, they rode a wave of passionate support and had the element of surprise on their side as they beat Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four, but it is likely to prove hard to replicate those heroics this time round.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)