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Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City
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Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City

Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Ghana - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 23, 2026 England's Jordan Henderson during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Brian Snyder

08 Jul 2026 11:10PM (Updated: 09 Jul 2026 12:38AM)
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 8 : England midfielder Jordan Henderson has rejoined the squad in Kansas City after undergoing surgery on a broken arm incurred during celebrations after Sunday's World Cup last-16 win over Mexico.

The 36-year-old slipped climbing over a barrier at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium and later underwent surgery in Kansas City.

"Surgery done! Now let's get ready for the big one Saturday!" Henderson posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

The injury rules Henderson out of playing during the tournament but the former Liverpool captain remains part of Thomas Tuchel's squad in terms of leadership. 

England face Norway in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Miami.

Source: Reuters
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