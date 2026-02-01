Hetmyer fires as Windies beat South Africa by six runs in 10-over shootout

Jan 31 : Shimron Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 48 in 22 balls to help West Indies to a six-run victory over hosts South Africa in a Twenty20 International reduced to 10 overs per side at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

South Africa had already wrapped up the three-match series going into the final fixture on Saturday, when the threat of lightning on the Highveld shortened the contest.

South Africa won the toss and sent the tourists into bat for the third time in the series, with Hetmyer and opener Shai Hope (48 from 25 balls) helping the West Indies to 114 for three in their 10 overs.

The target for the home side was adjusted to 125 via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but the West Indies applied early pressure through their spinners.

Akeal Hosein (1-25) and Gudakesh Motie (3-17) put the home side on the back foot and as the rate grew, they lost wickets at regular intervals.

South Africa needed 16 off the last over from Shamar Joseph, who bowled a succession of yorkers to close out the game for the visitors.

Both countries now head to the T20 World Cup where the West Indies start against Scotland on February 7, while South Africa's first match is against Canada on February 9.