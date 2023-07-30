'Once in a lifetime': Singapore footballer Zulqarnaen Suzliman on what it's like facing Spurs

SINGAPORE: As Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison wiggles his way into the penalty box, he drags a dangerous cross across the face of the goal.

Lurking is his teammate, South Korean superstar Son Heung-min.

There is widespread adulation for Son in Singapore. The announcing of his name before kickoff is greeted with cheers of approval and there is a frisson of excitement which greets his every touch of the ball.

Many in the excited crowd think they are about to witness him net the equaliser at the Singapore Sports Hub.