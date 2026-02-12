Highlanders lose All Blacks lock Holland for Super Rugby season

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 : New Zealand lock Fabian Holland has been ruled out of the Super Rugby season and the inaugural Nations Championship tests against France, Italy and Ireland after dislocating his shoulder in last week's pre-season win over Moana Pasifika.

"He will have surgery next week and is expected to return in time to be available for selection for the All Blacks tour (of South Africa) in August," the Highlanders said in a statement.

Netherlands-born Holland was named World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2025 after making his All Blacks debut against France and earning 12 test caps in the season.