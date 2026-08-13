Hodgkinson, Werro set up European 800m showdown after Swiss appeal succeeds

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 13 : Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson eased into the women's 800 metres final at the European Athletics Championships on Thursday, while rival Audrey Werro secured her place in the medal race after a successful appeal following a dramatic fall.

Swiss runner Werro, who clocked the fastest women's 800m time in 43 years earlier this season, was leading the opening semi-final when she took a heavy tumble on the final bend.

The 22-year-old got back to her feet and finished last, clutching her chest, but officials later reinstated her after reviewing footage that showed France's Anais Bourgoin made contact with Werro's right foot before the fall.

There was no such drama in the second semi as Britain's Hodgkinson led from the gun and crossed the line first in one minute 57.38 seconds to qualify comfortably for Friday's final.

The Briton held off Femke Broeders-Bol, the twice world champion over 400 metre hurdles who has switched her focus to the 800m this season.

"I heard an 'ooh' from the crowd, which is never a good sign," Hodgkinson told the BBC when asked about Werro's fall.

The women's 800m has emerged as one of the most anticipated events of the championships, with Hodgkinson, Werro and Dutchwoman Broeders-Bol expected to battle for gold.

"The excitement makes me excited. I can't wait to step out there," Hodgkinson said. "It brings out the best in me."

Werro rocked the athletics world when she clocked 1:43.80 at the Paris Diamond League on June 28, the closest time to the long-standing world record of 1:53.28 by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983.