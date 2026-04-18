Hoffenheim's Kramaric sinks Dortmund with two penalties, Bayern can seal title on Sunday

BERLIN, April 18 : Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric scored two penalties, including one deep in second-half stoppage time, to give the hosts a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and gift Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich the chance to wrap up the title with a win or a draw over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Dortmund are on 64 points with four matches left, while Bayern are 12 points clear at the top and will win their second successive league crown with a win or draw on Sunday.

Dortmund were on the back foot throughout the encounter with Kramaric converting a 42nd-minute penalty to give Hoffenheim a fully deserved lead.

The visitors showed no signs of a comeback in the second half with Hoffenheim again in full control of the game, until Serhou Guirassy got the ball at the edge of the box and unleashed an unstoppable low drive to level.

But Kramaric scored from the spot again in stoppage time, after a hand ball, to give the hosts the three points.

Hoffenheim moved up to fifth place on 54, two behind fourth place, the last spot for a Champions League ticket next season.