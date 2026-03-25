Hogh hoping for Denmark debut as last World Cup chance looms

March 24 : Denmark have the luxury of choosing from a number of in-form forwards when they host North Macedonia in their World Cup qualifier in Copenhagen, with Bodo/Glimt Kasper Hogh in with a chance of making his international debut after a superb campaign in Europe.

Hogh shook off a poor ending to his league season in Norway last term by netting against Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League to win himself a spot in the Danish squad for the first time.

With the winner of Thursday's clash set to face either Czechia or the Republic of Ireland next Tuesday for a place in the finals, the form of Hogh and the likes of Newcastle United's William Osula, who scored a brilliant late winner against Manchester United recently, is a big boost for the Danes.

"I know people can get tired of me constantly saying 'one day at a time', but I mean it when I say it - it's just as much for my own sake as it is to not get carried away by these thoughts," Hogh told reporters on Tuesday.

"(But) I'm also just a lad who can get carried away quickly, so I try to live one day at a time, even if my thoughts are flying around. It helps both in football and off the field."

Bodo/Glimt's thrilling run to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they were beaten 5-3 on aggregate by Sporting Lisbon after winning the home leg 3-0, has brought a level of fame and expectation that Hogh could scarcely have expected a year ago.

However, he has not thought too much about a possible international debut just yet.

"I hope so, but it's not like I've tried to put myself into all the possible scenarios, because then I can quickly get carried away," he said.