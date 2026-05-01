Holder brings 'sprinkling of stardust' as Gujarat beat RCB

May 1 : Jason Holder's display in Gujarat Titans' four-wicket IPL win over champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru was exactly what the team was looking for when they bought the West Indies international, director of cricket Vikram Solanki said.

Holder took two wickets and three catches, before scoring 12 runs as Gujarat chased down 155 in Thursday's match.

“I think when we were pursuing Jason at the auction, it was with the mind to him being able to fulfil both roles — the bat and the ball. So he does offer us exactly that,” Solanki told reporters.

"... His numbers at five and six have been quite outstanding. And that has come about because he, of course, has all of the ability that you need.

"Physically, a strong guy, has great reach, leverage as far as the bat is concerned, so all the technicalities are covered. He also is now bringing an added dimension, that sprinkling of stardust, if you like, of being a really experienced campaigner."

Holder, 34, has played 96 Twenty20 Internationals for the West Indies and has captained the side in all three formats, with Solanki saying his experience was proving valuable on and off the field.

“You often get individuals that have a good amount of experience that perhaps can’t communicate it as well," he added.

"It doesn’t come naturally to them. Jason will always be willing to have conversations, whether it’s with the coaching group ... or with all of the young guys around as well.

“And that’s just it. That’s the perfect storm if you think about it — a skilled cricketer that has experience, wants to be a part of a team, is a thorough gentleman. He’s very articulate when he speaks."

Gujarat, fifth in the standings, next face Punjab Kings on Sunday.