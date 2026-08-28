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Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties
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Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties

Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 31, 2026 Paris St Germain players celebrate with the trophies after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife
Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties
Soccer Football - Trophee des Champions - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Campus Paris St Germain, Poissy, France - August 15, 2026 Paris Saint Germain coach Luis Enrique during the press conference REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - August 23, 2026 Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates following a VAR review REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties
Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - FC Barcelona v Al Ahly - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 19, 2026 FC Barcelona players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - August 26, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the match with the match ball following his hat-trick REUTERS/Juan Barbosa
28 Aug 2026 01:28AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2026 01:48AM)
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MONACO, Aug 27 : Champions League holders Paris St Germain will take on Barcelona and Manchester City in this season's league phase, while record 15-time champions Real Madrid will face Inter Milan and Arsenal after Thursday's draw in Monaco set up several mouth-watering clashes.

Luis Enrique's PSG, who beat Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties in the Champions League final in May to retain their title, will host Barca and travel to City. Their other league-phase opponents are Roma, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como.

The league-phase format, introduced in the 2024-25 season, is entering its third campaign.

Real Madrid host Inter and travel to Arsenal. They will also face PSV Eindhoven, Roma, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, LASK and AEK Athens.

The meeting with Inter will see new Real manager Jose Mourinho face one of his former clubs. Mourinho, who returned for a second spell in charge of Real in June, guided Inter to the Champions League title in 2010 before leaving for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Six-time European champions Bayern Munich's headline fixtures include a home game against Arsenal and away trips to Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Source: Reuters
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