Hong Kong vs Singapore: Home side with early lead in winner-takes-all Asian Cup qualifier
Follow live as the Lions seek to qualify for the Asian Cup on merit for the first time.

Singapore's starting lineup against Hong Kong on Nov 18, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Matthew Mohan)

18 Nov 2025 07:05PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2025 08:19PM)
Singapore face Hong Kong in a winner-takes-all Asian Cup qualifier.

If the Lions win tonight's match at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium, they will secure their place at the 2027 edition of the tournament in Saudi Arabia. If they lose, their campaign will come to an end.

A draw, however, takes the battle for qualification into the final matchday in March next year. 

Follow live as CNA brings you the latest from the game, and from a watch party in Tampines where the Lions faithful have gathered to cheer their team on:

Source: CNA/kg

