Hope's hundred keeps West Indies afloat against weakened New Zealand

Dec 5 : Shai Hope's unbeaten hundred steered West Indies to 212-4 in a mammoth chase of 531 on day four of the opening test against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Friday.

Wearing sunglasses after suffering an eye infection, Hope made 116 not out and forged a 140-run stand with Justin Greaves for the unbroken fifth wicket against a New Zealand attack depleted by mid-match injuries to quicks Nathan Smith and Matt Henry.

Greaves was batting on 55 with West Indies still 319 behind their target at the close of play.

"They're much better than they were a couple of days ago, but still not where I want to be, but I guess I'm seeing it well enough to be hitting the ball," Hope, who hit 15 fours and a six, said of his infection.

"Justin is a quality all-rounder, certainly showing that he's an elite international cricketer now, not just with ball in hand, but certainly showing that with the bat and then in the field."

Earlier, New Zealand declared their innings on 466-8 and set West Indies an improbable victory target in the first match of the three-test series.

Kemar Roach claimed three lower-order wickets to finish with figures of 5-78.

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy then struck after the lunch break by dismissing both West Indies openers John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Spinner Michael Bracewell removed Alick Athanaze and Henry sent back touring captain Roston Chase to reduce West Indies to 72-4.

Hope appeared to have no problem in sighting the ball as he soldiered on to bring up his fourth test hundred.

New Zealand's Smith, who bowled 15 overs in the West Indies first innings, was ruled out of the rest of the match with a side strain and Henry could not bowl after tea and was sent to hospital for scans on his calf.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell also suffered a hamstring injury while batting in the first innings and has been ruled out of the second test.