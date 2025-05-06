Horschel to have hip surgery, dealing blow to his Ryder Cup hopes

Billy Horschel announced on Tuesday that he is set to undergo hip surgery next week, dealing a blow to his hopes of playing for the United States in this year's Ryder Cup.

World number 24 Horschel, who two weeks ago withdrew from the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event due to injury, made the decision to have the surgery in Colorado.

"It's an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar, but this is a preventative measure," Horschel, 38, said in a video posted on X.

"I'm already looking forward to getting the rehab stated, getting back to practising and hopefully returning to the golf course in late summer, early fall."

Horschel, who played on the winning Presidents Cup team in 2022, has two top-10s in 12 events this year and is 16th on the U.S. Ryder Cup points standings.

The top six players from the points list following the BMW Championship on August 17 make the team while Keegan Bradley will round out his 12-player squad with six captain's picks.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled for Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in New York.