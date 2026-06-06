Horse racing-Christmas Day wins Epsom Derby for O'Brien's 12th triumph

EPSOM, England, June 6 : Christmas Day stormed to victory in the 247th running of the Epsom Derby on Saturday as Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien continued his dominance with a record-extending 12th triumph in the race, and his fourth consecutive success.

The winner, who went off at 7-1 and was ridden by Ronan Whelan, took the lead from another O'Brien horse, Action, after they rounded Tattenham Corner and pulled away down the home straight to hold off the chasers.

Action, ridden by last year's winning jockey Wayne Lordan, took the early lead out of the stalls, but was tracked closely by Christmas Day who went in front with over three furlongs to race and was never going to be caught.

"It was just so easy to be honest," Whelan told ITV.

"Aidan just told me to keep it simple. Wayne, when he's at the front, he never gets it wrong so I knew if I was beside him I would be in safe hands

Maltese Cross, trained by William Higgins and ridden by Tom Marquand, came in second. James J Braddock, trained by the winning trainer's son Joseph O'Brien, was third.

Joseph O'Brien won the Oaks on Friday with Thundering On, but, for now, his father is proving unbeatable in the big race.

Christmas Day is the son of 2012 winner Camelot, also trained by O'Brien and ridden by his son Joseph.

Run over a mile and a half, the Derby is regarded as the supreme test of stamina and speed for three-year-old thoroughbreds, made even more demanding by Epsom's unique horseshoe‑shaped track.

Unsurprisingly, the ground officially changed from good to soft, to soft before the race, after rain fell overnight and for much of Saturday.

"He's done nothing but improve all the time, so genuine, he stays obviously, handles soft ground," O'Brien said of the winner.

"Ronan gave him a beautiful ride, very straightforward and confident on him."