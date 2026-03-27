Horse racing-Dubai World Cup gallops on amid Middle East conflict

March 27 : One of horse racing's richest paydays will go ahead on Saturday as the Dubai World Cup becomes the first major international sporting event in the region since war broke out in the Middle East nearly a month ago.

The $30.5 million race at Meydan Racecourse is on schedule despite numerous regional sporting events being postponed or cancelled due to the conflict that started when the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

Dubai's international airport was hit by drone attacks earlier this month, leading to flights being cancelled, rescheduled and rerouted as Iran launched assaults on Gulf nations.

However, organisers said more than 100 horses are set to compete across nine races, with the 10-furlong feature Dubai World Cup alone offering $12 million to the winner.

Japan's Forever Young enters as the outright favourite, with trainer Yoshito Yahagi displaying almost religious devotion to his charge.

"Of course, he is a superstar for us and I worship him like he's a god," Yahagi told reporters. "A god came to my stable and I cannot show enough appreciation for that."

Victory would crown Forever Young as the simultaneous holder of dirt racing's three biggest all-age prizes, adding Saturday's feature to the Breeders' Cup Classic and the Saudi Cup, which he captured for a second time last month.

Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, a triumph at the Dubai World Cup would also push Japan's dirt titan ahead of Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior at the summit of the all-time earnings list.

However, Yahagi still has concerns about the weather.

"I don't want to see it raining heavily on Saturday, definitely not," he added.

The Dubai Racing Club is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the meeting, held annually on the last Saturday of March - except in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation.

Forever Young faces competition from last year's winner Hit Show, American challenger Magnitude and Meydaan as one of racing's richest prizes takes centre stage amid regional turmoil.