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Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins
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Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins

Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 13, 2026 Gaelic Warrior ridden by Paul Townend celebrates after passing the post to win the 16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 13, 2026 Paul Townend celebrates on Gaelic Warrior after winning the 16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
14 Mar 2026 12:18AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2026 12:50AM)
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CHELTENHAM, England, March 13 : Gaelic Warrior powered up the hill to claim a decisive victory in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup by beating Jango Baie into second place on the final day of the festival. 

Jockey Paul Townend's triumph on Gaelic Warrior cements trainer Willie Mullins' position as the joint-most successful Gold Cup trainer of all time, taking his tally to five.

The Gold Cup marks the week’s second big win for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci after brilliant mare Lossiemouth won Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle by six and a half lengths.   

"To win the double is extraordinary, and I feel very appreciative of it," Rich Ricci told Reuters.

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"Willie's terrific, a great trainer. We've been in business together a long time. I mean, winning two of the big races of the week. What a thrill."

Mullins has now trained eight winners at this year's festival.

"Rich has been such a supporter of Closutton (Racing Club) from the very start, and to do something like that for him is just fantastic," he said.

Source: Reuters
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