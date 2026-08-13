Hull City sign Senegal defender Mendy from Rayo Vallecano

Aug 12 : Hull City have signed Senegal defender Nobel Mendy from La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on a five-year contract with an option for a further year, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

• Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported the deal was worth around 25 million euros ($28.82 million) plus add-ons, surpassing Hull's previous record fee of 20 million pounds for Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis earlier this month.

• Mendy scored twice in 28 appearances in his only season at Rayo after joining from Real Betis, where he made six senior appearances and helped the club reach the 2025 Conference League final.

• The left-footed defender made his Senegal debut in March, starting in a 3-1 friendly victory over Gambia.

• "I have wanted to play in the Premier League since I was little, so it’s a great challenge to face and I am ready for it," Mendy said.

($1 = 0.8675 euros)