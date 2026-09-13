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Hull extend unbeaten start with 2-2 draw at Chelsea
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Hull extend unbeaten start with 2-2 draw at Chelsea

Hull extend unbeaten start with 2-2 draw at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Hull City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 12, 2026 Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Hull extend unbeaten start with 2-2 draw at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Hull City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 12, 2026 Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Hull extend unbeaten start with 2-2 draw at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Hull City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 12, 2026 Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Hull extend unbeaten start with 2-2 draw at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Hull City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 12, 2026 Hull City's Tim Iroegbunam in action with Chelsea's Morgan Rogers REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
13 Sep 2026 01:09AM
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Sept 12 : Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic said his side could be proud of their performance after a 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge extended the promoted side's unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Chelsea went ahead through Morgan Rogers before Mohammed Belloumi punished a defensive error to level for Hull, who then took the lead and looked set for another shock win until Joao Pedro struck in the 66th minute.

Chelsea pressed for a winner late on but Hull held firm to claim a point and move to eight from their opening four matches.

"I feel good. We have to be happy. It's a huge result for us," Jakirovic told the BBC. "We had 2-1 at halftime and we had a 100 per cent chance with (Oli) McBurnie but (Emiliano) Martinez's save was excellent... We can be very happy. We took a point in a very demanding match.

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"Eight points against very difficult opponents. We have to continue like this."

Widely predicted for relegation before the campaign, Hull have opened with successive wins, announcing themselves with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on the opening weekend before winning away at Championship winners Coventry and drawing with Aston Villa.

Their impressive start has been built on defensive organisation and disciplined performances against more established opponents, with goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis again playing a key role when he produced several important saves as his side held their own against Chelsea's attacking threat.

CHELSEA'S POOR DEFENCE

While Hull's early-season form has attracted growing attention, Chelsea's defensive problems continue to raise concerns.

The hosts dominated possession but were once again punished for lapses at the back, with a mistake by Jorrel Hato allowing Hull back into the game.

Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season despite spending an extraordinary summer making 11 signings for a total of £349 million ($471.78 million) and selling 17 players as part of yet another rebuild under yet another manager.

($1 = 0.7398 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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