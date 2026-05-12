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Hull one step from Premier League after ending Millwall's hopes
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Hull one step from Premier League after ending Millwall's hopes

Hull one step from Premier League after ending Millwall's hopes
Soccer Football - Championship - Play Offs - Semi Final - Second Leg - Millwall v Hull City - The Den, London, Britain - May 11, 2026 Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi scores their first goal past Millwall's Anthony Patterson Action Images/Matthew Childs
Hull one step from Premier League after ending Millwall's hopes
Soccer Football - Championship - Play Offs - Semi Final - Second Leg - Millwall v Hull City - The Den, London, Britain - May 11, 2026 Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi celebrates scoring their first goal with Charlie Hughes Action Images/Matthew Childs
Hull one step from Premier League after ending Millwall's hopes
Soccer Football - Championship - Play Offs - Semi Final - Second Leg - Millwall v Hull City - The Den, London, Britain - May 11, 2026 Hull City's Joe Gelhardt celebrates scoring their second goal with Oliver McBurnie Action Images/Matthew Childs
Hull one step from Premier League after ending Millwall's hopes
Soccer Football - Championship - Play Offs - Semi Final - Second Leg - Millwall v Hull City - The Den, London, Britain - May 11, 2026 Millwall's Camiel Neghli in action with Hull City's Regan Slater Action Images/Matthew Childs
Hull one step from Premier League after ending Millwall's hopes
Soccer Football - Championship - Play Offs - Semi Final - Second Leg - Millwall v Hull City - The Den, London, Britain - May 11, 2026 Hull City's Ryan Giles and Lewie Coyle celebrate after the match Action Images/Matthew Childs
12 May 2026 05:15AM
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LONDON, May 11 : Hull City were one Wembley final away from a return to the Premier League after ending Millwall's hopes with a 2-0 away win in the Championship playoff semi-final second leg on Monday.

Second-half substitute Mohamed Belloumi broke the deadlock at The Den, after the first leg in Hull ended 0-0 last week, when the winger curled a 64th-minute stunner into the far corner.

The goal shocked Millwall, who finished the season third overall and missed out on automatic promotion by one point to Ipswich Town while Coventry City clinched the title, and Belloumi was not done yet.

He made the run and fed the ball through to Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt to score the second in the 79th - a minute after he came on - with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson getting a hand to the ball but unable to stop it trickling over the line.

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Hull became the first second-tier team since Derby County in 2018-19 to reach the Wembley Championship playoff final after finishing the season sixth.

Millwall had been seeking a return to the top flight for the first time since 1990, while Hull last secured promotion to the Premier League in 2016 and were relegated again the following season.

The playoff final, dubbed the 'richest game in football' as the gateway to Premier League wealth, will be held at Wembley on May 23.

Southampton and Middlesbrough play the other semi-final second leg on Tuesday after also ending the first match goalless.

Source: Reuters
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