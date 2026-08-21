Hussey considering batting coaching role with England for Ashes series

SYDNEY, Aug 21 : Former Australia test stalwart Mike Hussey said he would consider a role helping England with their batting for next year's Ashes series after an "off-the-cuff" approach from Stephen Fleming.

Fleming, who took over as England coach from fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum in July, has played and coached with Hussey at Indian Premier League outfit Chennai Super Kings for 15 years.

Hussey, known as "Mr Cricket" for his deep knowledge and love of the game, said he was not sure if his friend's offer was serious but would not dismiss it out of hand if it was.

"There is a lot of different things to consider. My short answer is I would not say no to anything really," Hussey told Fox Sports News.

"I love the coaching side of the game. I love trying to help players get better whether they are Australians, English, South Africans, Pakistan or India or anywhere, it does not bother me."

Hussey, who scored 6,235 runs for Australia in 79 tests, previously coached England on their run to the Twenty20 World Cup title in 2022 and said it had felt odd wearing the kit of Australia's greatest cricketing rivals.

"It would feel a bit weird – definitely – coaching for England against Australia in an Ashes series, no question," Hussey added.

"But if that is your job and that is what you are doing you just get on with it.

"I don't feel as if I am coaching against a team – that’s the thing. I sort of feel as if I am coaching with a team whether it is against Australia or South Africa or some other team.

"I won't be rushing into a decision. I have a very close relationship with Stephen Fleming and that has an impact on it as well. The time away from family is a real thing for me. I am not in a position to say yay or nay any time soon."

Hussey said he thought Fleming was a good choice as coach as England looked to put the "Bazball" era behind them.

"He has a very good understanding of the game," he said.

"Very shrewd operator who gets that balance between enjoyment and fun and relationships.

"He has a great chance to do well. He wants to keep the game moving forward but perhaps not as recklessly as England have been recently. He will try and be a bit smarter with it."

England host Australia in the Ashes in June, July and August next year, looking to take possession of the urn for the first time since 2015.