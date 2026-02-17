Ice hockey-Canada captain Poulin breaks women's Games goal-scoring record

MILAN, Feb 16 : Canada's "Captain Clutch" Marie-Philip Poulin broke the women's all-time Olympic goal-scoring record with her 19th goal - and added a 20th minutes later for good measure - during her team's semi-final game against Switzerland on Monday.

The five-times Olympian hit a slap shot that bounced off the ice and hopped over Swiss Andrea Braendli's pad to make it 1-0 for the Canadians in the second period at Santagiulia arena, breaking compatriot Hayley Wickenheiser's record.

Poulin flipped in another score less than seven minutes later as she was diving towards the net.

The future Hall of Famer missed Canada's final two group-stage games with a knee injury in Milan but returned for Canada's 5-1 quarter-final win over Germany on Saturday, where she tied the record with her first goal at Milano Cortina.

Defending champions Canada are seeking a sixth Olympic gold.