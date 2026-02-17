Logo
Ice hockey-Canada captain Poulin breaks women's Games goal-scoring record
Ice hockey-Canada captain Poulin breaks women's Games goal-scoring record

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Switzerland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 16, 2026. Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada scores their second goal REUTERS/Marton Monus
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Switzerland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 16, 2026. Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada scores their second goal past Andrea Braendli of Switzerland REUTERS/David W Cerny
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Switzerland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 16, 2026. Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada scores their second goal past Andrea Braendli of Switzerland REUTERS/David W Cerny
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Switzerland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 16, 2026. Daryl Watts of Canada retrieves the puck after Marie-Philip Poulin scores their first goal REUTERS/Marton Monus
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Switzerland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 16, 2026. Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada celebrates scoring their second goal with Daryl Watts of Canada, Sarah Fillier of Canada, and Ella Shelton of Canada as Andrea Braendli of Switzerland looks dejected REUTERS/David W Cerny
17 Feb 2026 05:20AM
MILAN, Feb 16 : Canada's "Captain Clutch" Marie-Philip Poulin broke the women's all-time Olympic goal-scoring record with her 19th goal - and added a 20th minutes later for good measure - during her team's semi-final game against Switzerland on Monday.

The five-times Olympian hit a slap shot that bounced off the ice and hopped over Swiss Andrea Braendli's pad to make it 1-0 for the Canadians in the second period at Santagiulia arena, breaking compatriot Hayley Wickenheiser's record.

Poulin flipped in another score less than seven minutes later as she was diving towards the net. 

The future Hall of Famer missed Canada's final two group-stage games with a knee injury in Milan but returned for Canada's 5-1 quarter-final win over Germany on Saturday, where she tied the record with her first goal at Milano Cortina.

Defending champions Canada are seeking a sixth Olympic gold.

Source: Reuters
