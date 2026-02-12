Ice hockey-Canada cruise to shutout win over Finland to seal women's group runners-up spot

MILAN, Feb 12 : Defending champions Canada sailed to a 5-0 win over Finland to secure second spot in Group A of the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament on Thursday, where the victors were still without injured captain Marie-Philip Poulin in the final game of the group stage.

Coming in on the back of a humbling 5-0 loss to rivals the United States, Canada opened the scoring in the first period through Jennifer Gardiner. Daryl Watts and Kristin O'Neill netted in the second period, with Emily Clark scoring twice in the final period.

The rescheduled game, which was postponed last Thursday after members of Finland's team tested positive for norovirus, ended up being a face-off for the runners-up place in the group from which all five teams advance to the quarter-finals.

Canada took the lead after 15 minutes with Gardiner sending the puck over the shoulder of goaltender Sanni Ahola from a Julia Gosling pass, after O'Neill had held off the Finnish defenders, biding her time until reinforcements arrived.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Finland, four-times bronze medallists, proved a stubborn opponent until Canada began to rack up the shots and found a second goal with eight minutes left in the second period.

Sarah Fillier gathered the puck behind the Finns' net and passed to Watts to score from close range. Two minutes later, the Canadians took control with O'Neill scoring their third goal, and her third of the Games.

Clark scored a wrap-around goal early in the final period and bagged her second after pouncing on a loose puck in front of the Finnish goal.

QUARTER-FINAL MATCHUPS

The United States topped the group, winning all four of their games, and will face hosts Italy in the last eight on Friday, with third-placed Czech Republic taking on Group B winners Sweden.

Canada meet Germany and Finland play Switzerland, who they defeated in the group stage, on Saturday.

With not a lot at stake, Canada were never likely to risk their 'Captain Clutch' with the knockout stages right around the corner. Five-time Olympian Poulin was injured in Monday's win over the Czechs, and missed the loss to the U.S.

"She felt well, obviously not good enough right now to put her in the game (against Finland)," coach Troy Ryan said earlier on Thursday.

"An extra couple of days will do her justice."