Ice hockey-Canada fight back to beat Finland, reach men's gold medal game

MILAN, Feb 20 : Canada fought back to beat defending champions Finland 3-2 in the men's Olympic ice hockey semi-final on Friday.

Forward Nathan MacKinnon fired in the game-winner with 35.2 seconds left on the clock and one second left on a power play to cap a terrific comeback from a second-period, two-goal deficit.

Forward Sam Reinhart scored to spark the comeback campaign, while defenceman Shea Theodore added a goal in the third period for Canada.

Canada will next face the winner of a semi-final game later on Friday between the United States and Slovakia. Finland will play in Saturday’s bronze-medal game. The gold-medal game is set for Sunday.