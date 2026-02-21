Logo
Logo

Sport

Ice hockey-Canada fight back to beat Finland, reach men's gold medal game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ice hockey-Canada fight back to beat Finland, reach men's gold medal game

Ice hockey-Canada fight back to beat Finland, reach men's gold medal game
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Finland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026. Nathan MacKinnon of Canada scores their third goal REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ice hockey-Canada fight back to beat Finland, reach men's gold medal game
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Finland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026. Nathan MacKinnon of Canada scores their third goal REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ice hockey-Canada fight back to beat Finland, reach men's gold medal game
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Finland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026. Nathan MacKinnon of Canada scores their third goal past Juuse Saros of Finland REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ice hockey-Canada fight back to beat Finland, reach men's gold medal game
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Finland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026. General view as Canada and Finland players shake hands after the match REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ice hockey-Canada fight back to beat Finland, reach men's gold medal game
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Play-offs Semifinals - Canada vs Finland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026. Nathan MacKinnon of Canada celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/David W Cerny
21 Feb 2026 02:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, Feb 20 : Canada fought back to beat defending champions Finland 3-2 in the men's Olympic ice hockey semi-final on Friday.

Forward Nathan MacKinnon fired in the game-winner with 35.2 seconds left on the clock and one second left on a power play to cap a terrific comeback from a second-period, two-goal deficit.

Forward Sam Reinhart scored to spark the comeback campaign, while defenceman Shea Theodore added a goal in the third period for Canada.

Canada will next face the winner of a semi-final game later on Friday between the United States and Slovakia. Finland will play in Saturday’s bronze-medal game. The gold-medal game is set for Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement