Ice hockey-Canada showcase depth and talent to reinforce gold medal credentials

MILAN, Feb 15 : Canada's firepower spanned the generations in Sunday's 10-2 thrashing of France as Sidney Crosby added to his Olympic scoring legacy, Connor McDavid climbed the assist charts and teenage prodigy Macklin Celebrini gave another statement performance

It was a display that reinforced why Canada remain favourites for Olympic gold, uniting proven pedigree with the surging confidence of their youngest player Celebrini.

The 19-year-old scored twice and added an assist, boosting his tournament totals to six points in three games and tying Evgeni Malkin (2006) for the most points by a teenager at an Olympic tournament featuring NHL players.

Celebrini also became only the third player - and first Canadian - to score on a penalty shot at an Olympics with NHL participation, calmly converting in the second period to make it 5-1.

"I've been working on that move a little bit in practice,” Celebrini told reporters. "Thankfully it worked." Asked later about the historic feeling of the moment, he added: "I wasn't really thinking much."

Canada's 38-year-old captain Crosby, appearing in his third Games, finished the encounter with a goal and two assists, becoming the Canadian with the most points at an Olympic tournament with NHL players.

"Obviously, as a kid, that's what you dream of," Crosby said. "Every game is so important. It's a short-term event like this, and you’ve got to make sure you get wins and get better with every game."

McDavid, meanwhile, recorded a goal and two assists, including his seventh helper of the tournament. With nine points overall, the Edmonton Oilers captain sits atop the tournament scoring table.

"The team's playing well. We're in a good place right now," McDavid said.

Canada's depth was again evident as goals flowed from across the lineup, with Devon Toews restoring the lead after brief French resistance, Bo Horvat and Brandon Hagel adding to the tally, Mark Stone striking shorthanded and Cale Makar converting on the power play.

Despite the lopsided scoreline and a perfect group-stage record, Crosby insisted there remains room for refinement.

"You can always get better," he said. "The teams are so good, they don't need a lot to create opportunities. We've got to make sure we execute well."

With the knockout rounds starting on Tuesday, Canada appear poised to finish top of the first-round standings, pending the outcome of the U.S. game against Germany later on Sunday.