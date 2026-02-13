Ice hockey-Canada uncertain over Poulin's return for quarter-finals

MILAN, Feb 12 : Canada played their last two group games without injured captain Marie-Philip Poulin and uncertainty surrounds the return of the five-times Olympian heading into the quarter-finals of the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Poulin suffered a lower body injury in Canada's second group game when she took a heavy hit into the boards early in the 5-1 win, and the 34-year-old missed Tuesday's 5-0 defeat by the U.S.

"She skated this morning. I think just with a goalie and a goalie coach on the ice and our medical, so I didn't come and watch," Canada coach Troy Ryan said after Thursday's 5-0 win over Finland.

"But she seemed positive and optimistic. That doesn't mean she is going to play in the quarter-finals or anything, but I think it's trended in the right direction."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Canada were comprehensively beaten by the U.S. but showed signs of improvement against Finland in a win that secured second place in Group B and a last-eight meeting with Germany on Saturday.

"I mean it's a juggle, right? It's never a situation you want to be in without someone like that," Ryan added. "Nobody can make up for those minutes lost, so you're just trying to share the responsibility of it."

Poulin scored the game-winning goal in three finals, and needs one goal to tie Hayley Wickenheiser's all-time record of 18 for the most in women's Olympic hockey history.

"Obviously, she's the greatest player in the world. She's an asset to any team when she's on the ice," Emily Clark, who scored two goals against Finland, said.