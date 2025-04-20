Ice hockey-Champions Canada rout Finland to set up world final with US

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic :Defending champions Canada thumped Finland 8-1 in the semi-final of the women's ice hockey world championship on Saturday to set up a somewhat predictable final against the United States.

Canada and the U.S. have contested all but one of the 23 previous finals, with Finland denying Canada a place in the 2019 decider, and the two hockey powerhouses will meet again on Sunday after the U.S. edged hosts Czech Republic 2-1 in their semi-final at the Arena Ceske Budejovice.

Finland, beaten 5-0 by Canada in the preliminary round, made a bright start but were ultimately undone in the final minutes of the second period by a ruthless Canadian side who had hammered Japan 9-1 in the previous round.

The Finns took a shock lead in the opening minute, with Michelle Karvinen getting to the puck ahead of the goaltender.

Canada calmly dealt with the early blow, and drew level through Erin Ambrose within two minutes and Marie-Philip Poulin put the champions ahead before the end of the first period.

That goal made Poulin Canada's all-time leading points scorer at Women's World Championships with 87, overtaking Hayley Wickenheiser.

Finland were unable to take advantage of the first power play of the match in the second period, and when Canada were restored to full strength they stretched their lead with Daryl Watts strike from behind the goal going in off the keeper.

The goal was challenged by Finland for a missed offside, but the score stood and with the Finns punished for delaying the game, Watts scored again during the power play to make it 4-1.

Emily Clark and Danielle Serdachny added another two goals for Canada before the end of the second period to leave Finland needing a miracle.

Early in the final period, Finland had a five-minute power play, but it was Canada who scored again, through Claire Thompson and Sarah Nurse finished off the rout. Finland will now look to retain their bronze medal against the Czechs on Sunday.