Ice hockey-Czech Republic down Denmark to set up Canada meeting in quarters

MILAN, Feb 17 : The Czech Republic outlasted Denmark 3-2 in the men's ice hockey qualification play-off on Tuesday, setting up the unenviable task of playing hot favourites Canada in the quarter-finals.

Forward Martin Necas drew first blood in the second period and assisted on a goal from David Kampf less than five minutes later, while captain Roman Cervenka capped the scoring for the Czech team with what proved to be the game-winner.

A sleepy, scoreless first period gave way to electrifying play after the intermission, as the Colorado Avalanche's prolific scorer Necas lit the fuse with a mighty slap shot on a power play.

Alexander True completed a give-and-go with Joachim Blichfeld to level it, but the Czech Republic retaliated quickly, scoring twice 69 seconds apart, when Kampf redirected a shot from Jan Rutta into the net and Cervenka beat the Danish goalie on a breakaway.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A power play opportunity gave Denmark a chance to trim the lead and Nick Olesen pounced with less than three minutes to go in the period, flicking the puck around the Czech goalie Lukas Dostal's left skate.

But frantic last-minute attempts to get the upper hand went unrewarded against a smothering Czech defence that kept up the fight as Denmark pulled their goalie to free up another skater with two minutes left on the clock.

CZECHS FACE TOUGH ODDS AGAINST CANADA

The Czech team had virtually no time to savour the hard-fought win. With the slush scarcely wiped from their skates, reporters began to pummel them with questions about the upcoming meeting with Canada.

With a roster filled with future Hall of Famers and current NHL stars, Canada have led in scoring efficiency in Milan, living up to their pre-tournament reputation as the ones to beat.

"I think we have to control what you can," said Cervenka. "We have to play much better and put our hearts on the ice and don't be scared."

The Czech Republic won gold in 1998, the first time NHL players were allowed to compete in the Games, but faces long odds to repeat that historic run.

"We're going to play probably the best in the world right now," said assistant coach Tomas Plekanec. "We'll get ready, we'll try our best."