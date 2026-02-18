Ice hockey-Czechs set for 'biggest game' against Canada in quarter-finals

MILAN, Feb 17 : The Czech Republic's reward for edging past Denmark on Tuesday is a daunting men's ice hockey quarter-final showdown with favourites Canada, which forward Martin Necas labelled the "biggest game" of their lives.

After grinding out a hard-fought 3-2 win over a spirited Danish side to keep their campaign alive, the Czechs now turn their focus to a rematch with the team that handed them a 5–0 defeat in the group stage.

That result underscored the gap they must close at the Arena Milano on Wednesday if they are to revive their Olympic medal ambitions, 20 years after claiming bronze in Turin. The Czechs took gold in 1998, the first year National Hockey League players took part in the Games.

Necas, who has now compiled seven points in the tournament, has been central to the Czech offensive push and will once again line up against his Colorado Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar - both with five points overall - and Devon Toews.

"The hockey we play in Colorado fits my game and playing with some good players there, every day I'm trying to get better," Necas told reporters.

"We just got to play smart. We're going to give our best. This is maybe the biggest game of our lives, and we're excited."

The Czechs showed flashes of their attacking quality, leaning on the experience of their NHL contingent. But against a Canadian side that has looked like the most complete team in the tournament, they will need more than flashes.

"We already saw them once, so we kind of know what to expect," Czech defenceman Radko Gudas said of Canada. "We gotta get a good recovery, be at our top game.

"If we want to beat one of those teams in the tournament, we gotta be at our highest level, and yeah, we gotta perform at 110 per cent of our ability," Gudas added.

"It's going to be a big challenge for us, but if you want to get a medal, you have to beat anybody in this tournament."