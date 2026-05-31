Ice Hockey-Feisty Finland beat Canada to make world championship final

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 30 : Finland came back from a goal down to win 4-2 over top seeds Canada and book their spot in the final of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship where they will face host nation Switzerland, who hammered Norway 6-0 earlier in the day.

Finland took the lead at the 3:30 mark of the first period, turning over the Canadians and feeding the puck to Patrik Puistola, who whipped it into the top-right corner of the net to cap a perfect breakaway.

Canada, who suffered an overtime loss to the U.S. in February's Winter Olympic gold medal match, levelled less than five minutes later through Robert Thomas, who pounced on a deflected shot to score.

They took the lead when Dylan Holloway took down a lofted pass and fired home to leave them 2-1 up after the first frame.

Undeterred, the Finns came roaring out of the traps and broke the game open in a stellar second period, Aleksander Barkov scoring after 49 seconds and Konsta Helenius and Aatu Raty adding two more goals to send them into a 4-2 lead.

Standing on the brink of elimination, the Canadians stormed forward in the final period, but Finnish goalie Justus Annunen was in superb form as the Finnish rearguard held firm to see them safely through to the gold medal game.

Four-time winners Finland go into Sunday's final hoping for their first victory since 2022, while Switzerland will be playing in their third straight final and looking for their first gold medal.