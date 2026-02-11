Ice hockey-Finland number 10's 'Hand of God' moment falls flat

MILAN, Feb 11 : A Finland women's ice hockey player wearing the number 10 jersey made famous by Diego Maradona attempted the late Argentine football great's 'Hand of God' moment in Tuesday's Winter Olympics game against Switzerland but her glove-assisted goal was disallowed.

Finland were 3-1 up in the closing minutes of the Group B match when a deflected puck looped through the air and Elisa Holopainen instinctively reached up to knock it into the net with her hand.

Officials immediately ruled the goal out under Olympic ice hockey rules which state that the puck cannot be deliberately directed, batted or thrown into the net with any part of a player's body.

Outfield players are allowed to stop or catch the puck with their hand but have to immediately drop it to the ice. Carrying or throwing the puck is not allowed, nor is deliberately directing it towards the goal.

Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal came against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico when he outjumped keeper Peter Shilton and directed the ball into the net with his fist.

Unlike Holopainen's effort, Maradona's handball was not spotted by the match officials and the goal stood. Argentina defeated England and went on to win the tournament.

Finland, bronze medal winners four years ago, got their first win of this year's Games with the victory win over the Swiss and take on champions Canada in their final preliminary round game.